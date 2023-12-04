Tanzania: Simba Hopeful Despite Only Two Points

DESPITE earning only a point away against Jwaneng Galaxy in their Group B match of the CAF Champions League group stage fixture in Botswana, Simba tactician Abdelhak Benchika unveiled many things that need improvement in the team.

The Reds secured a goalless draw at Francistown Stadium in Botswana over the weekend, their second successive draw in the unfolding group stage fixtures which the Tunisian tactician said the point they generated is not bad for his side.

"We had possibilities to win, we had possibilities to score a lot of goals but it is football, I am happy because my players showed determination to win.

"We have a lot of things to work on, we have many things to change in terms of mentality...but one point is good for us. Inshallah, we will win other matches," Benchika said upon landing at Julius Nyerere International Airport (JNIA) in Dar es Salaam yesterday morning.

On his part, Simba Media and Communication Officer Ahmed Ally said after the Jwaneng Galaxy match, they have seen some improvements in the team saying they had a 100 per cent performance.

"In previous games, our momentum in the second half was dropping but against Jwaneng Galaxy, we had an outstanding performance from the first whistle to the last one and this shows that we are heading in the right direction," he said.

He added that only minor mistakes affected them on the day but generally, they had a convincing performance saying only converting scoring chances into goals was a bottleneck for them.

Up next, Simba will travel to play struggling side Wydad Athletic Club who are swimming in shallow waters as they remain win-less and point-less from their two played group stage encounters.

The Moroccan side suffered a back to back defeat after a 1-0 upset from ASEC Mimosas on Saturday in a tight match played in Abidjan, Ivory Coast and before that, they went down by the same goal margin to Jwaneng Galaxy at Stade de Marrakech in Morocco.

A win by Simba in Morocco will drive them to 5 points in three matches hence clearing their way through towards securing qualification to the knockout phase.

As it stands in group B, ASEC Mimosas leads with 4 points from two matches seconded by Jwaneng Galaxy who also have garnered 4 points but they have netted one goal against two goals pumped in by the former.

Simba is third on the log with 2 points in the bag whereas Wydad Casablanca remain sealed at the bottom of the group point-less, win-less, and goal-less.

The Msimbazi based club already declared that their target this season is to reach the semi-finals of the CAF