Uganda: Surge in Cases of Human Trafficking in West Nile Causes Alarm

West Nile leaders have expressed deep concern over the escalating cases of human trafficking in the sub-region.

The surge is attributed to porous borders, heightened poverty, and delayed responses to trafficking incidents.

In a recent statement, CP Twinomujuni Julius, the head of the coordination office for the prevention of trafficking in persons at the Ministry of Internal Affairs, emphasized the challenges faced along the West Nile borderline.

"With over 140 porous routes from Oraba in Koboko district to Panyamur in Pakwach district, it becomes difficult to effectively man them, providing traffickers ample space to operate," he remarked.

Arua resident City Commissioner, Charles Ichogor, echoed these concerns, shedding light on the region's economic struggles.

"Communities in West Nile live in abject poverty with limited employment opportunities, making them vulnerable targets for traffickers who exploit their desperation to escape harsh realities," expressed Ichogor.

Angomoko Evelyn, regional Child and Family Protection Unit representative emphasized the grim reality faced by many in the sub-region.

"The Uganda multidimensional poverty index reflects the dire conditions, exposing communities to traffickers offering false promises of a better life," she stated.

Aluma Habib, the Regional Secretary of the Uganda Muslim Supreme Council, highlighted the prevalent methods of recruitment.

"Deception and fraud are rampant, with fake scholarships and job offers being the primary forms of exploitation for trafficking victims in West Nile," cautioned Aluma.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Uganda Legal Affairs By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Despite the concerning rise in trafficking incidents, Deputy RDC Arua district underscored the under-reporting issue.

Julius Twinomujuni noted, "Many cases go unreported due to a lack of sufficient information."

He urged the public to be vigilant and report trafficking cases promptly to ensure thorough investigations and the arrest of suspects.

He also disclosed a significant increase in government actions against human trafficking.

"In 2022, we investigated 1,200 incidents, a substantial rise from the 421 incidents reported in 2021," he stated. However, he acknowledged that more needs to be done.

As the sub-region grapples with this growing crisis, Twinomujuni urged members of the public to play a proactive role in curbing human trafficking.

"Reporting cases is crucial to ensuring investigations are conducted, and suspects face the consequences of the law," he emphasized.

The alarming statistics underscore the urgent need for coordinated efforts to address the root causes of human trafficking in West Nile, including bolstering border security, alleviating poverty, and enhancing the responsiveness of law enforcement agencies