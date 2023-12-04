Uganda: UNDP, Agriculture Ministry Join Forces to Empower Women in Karamoja

The United Nations Development Programme (UNDP), in collaboration with the Ministry of Agriculture and the India-Brazil-South Africa Fund, have launched the Karamoja green belt women-led project in Namalu Sub-county, Nakapiripirit district.

During the project's launch, the UNDP representative highlighted the initiative's goal to empower women through the commercial cultivation of staple cereals, oil seeds, legumes, and livestock.

"This project is a testament to our commitment to fostering sustainable development and addressing the impacts of climate change," stated the UNDP representative.

Esther Anyakun, the Minister of Disaster Preparedness, stressed that the project aligns with the government's vision for sustainable development.

"It's a strategic effort to create lasting change while mitigating the adverse effects of climate change," she emphasized.

Local leaders, including Nakut Faith, Woman MP of Napak District, Moses Aleper, MP of Chekwii County, and Okurut John Michael, RDC Nakapiripirit, expressed enthusiastic support for the initiative.

They see it as a potential game-changer for vulnerable women, often the primary breadwinners in their households.

"The Karamoja green belt women-led project is a beacon of hope for our women, providing them with the tools and support needed to thrive in commercial agriculture," remarked Nakut Faith.

The project's initial phase has already yielded tangible benefits, with young girls and women receiving cash remittances from the sale of agricultural produce.

Kodet Mary, a project beneficiary, shared her positive experience, emphasizing the transformative impact on their lives.

In a move to enhance agricultural productivity and efficiency, two tractors were handed over to women groups in Namalu Sub-county.

Esther Anyakun reiterated the importance of these resources, stating, "These tractors will empower our women, making their agricultural endeavors more efficient and productive."

Lulu Xingwana, the South African High Commissioner, commended the collaborative effort and highlighted the potential for such initiatives to create positive change.

"This project not only empowers women but also strengthens the fabric of the entire community," she stated.