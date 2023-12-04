Uganda: Farmers Frustrated As Tea Prices Go Down

4 December 2023
Nile Post News (Kampala)
By Ambrose Muhumuza

In the face of plummeting prices for both green leaf and processed tea in Uganda's auction market, farmers are left frustrated and contemplating uprooting their crops.

With a kilo of green leaf fetching as little as shs200 (less than a dollar), the industry faces a dire situation.

Kituzi Farm Company Ltd's Executive Director, Ariho Moses, warns against uprooting the tea crop, emphasizing its significance as a crucial raw material for beverage companies, including Kituzi Farm.

Moses urges the government to address the challenges faced by farmers amid the ongoing crisis.

While pleas for a comprehensive tea policy persist, the government's response remains elusive.

Moses, after a procession drive in Mbarara city, calls on the government to prioritize resolving issues plaguing farmers.

Amidst the turmoil, beekeepers and mushroom growers receive encouragement to maintain their farming models, ensuring a consistent supply of raw materials with a ready market.

Recognizing the vital role of farmers, Kituzi Farm Company has rewarded around 20,000 farmers in the region with gifts, including cars, cows, and fridges.

