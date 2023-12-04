Uganda: Eviction of Balaalo in Northern Uganda Starts

The office of the Prime Minister has issued a fresh directive concerning immigrant cattle farmers in Northern Uganda, specifically targeting non-compliant herdsmen.

Minister of State for Northern Uganda, Grace Freedom Kwiyucwiny, announced today that Balaalo failing to meet specified requirements will face eviction, with a three-day grace period before their animals are auctioned.

So far, 830 cattle belonging to nine owners in Amuru and Gulu districts have been impounded.

Grace Freedom Kwiyucwiny, the Minister of State for Northern Uganda, emphasized the directive .

"All Balaalo identified as non-compliant will have three days to ensure water availability and proper fencing, including a minimum of 4 strands of barbed wire. Those with goats and sheep must have a chain link fence. Failure to comply will lead to court-ordered auctions at the government holding place in Corner Adee market."

Among the affected cattle owners is Daniel Barekye, whose 124 cattle have been impounded due to a lack of proper fencing and water facilities.

Daniel Barekye from Gulu, shared his situation.

"The process feels slow, and my cattle are now impounded. It's crucial to comply to avoid the auction, but the requirements are challenging for some of us."

The forceful eviction of non-compliant immigrant cattle farmers, known as Balaalo, commenced on November 25, 2023, following President Museveni's directive.

According to Political Analyst Payira Bonny, "Mishandling the Balaalo situation could escalate tribal tensions. It's essential to handle the eviction process with care and address potential social implications."

MP Okin PP Ojara, representing Chua West, added his perspective stating,

"While enforcing compliance is necessary, we must be cautious to avoid unintended consequences. Communication and understanding are key in this situation."

As the government takes strict measures to regulate immigrant cattle farming, the evictions and auctions are drawing attention not only for their economic impact but also for the potential social and tribal tensions that may arise