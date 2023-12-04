Kenya Railways Increases Train Frequency During Festive Season

Nairobi — Kenya Railways has increased its train frequency during the festive season.

In a statement posted on its X account, the company indicated that the Kisumu and Nanyuki Safari trains will be making two trips in a week.

it stated that in addition to the regular Friday timetable, the train will now leave Nairobi for Kisumu on Wednesdays at 6.30 p.m.

Along with the Sunday timetable, there is a train that departs Kisumu on Thursdays at 6.30 pm for people who want to journey back to Nairobi.

"First class ticket to Kisumu costs Sh2,000 and an Economy class ticket costs Sh600," stated the Railway company.

"Travelers from Nairobi can catch the train to Nanyuki, which leaves the Nairobi's Railway Station every Tuesday and Friday at 9:00 am."

On Wednesday and Sunday, the train from Nanyuki in Laikipia County leaves at 9:00 am for those returning to Nairobi.

"First-class tickets for the route cost Sh1,000, while economy-class seats go for Sh200," stated the Railway company.

The company did not, however, specify how long the train services during the week will last.