Africa: TotalEnergies CAF Champions League Review - FC Nouadhibou Make History, Wydad Faulter Again and Mazembe Down Sundowns

FC Nouadhibou make history with first-ever win in TotalEnergies CAF Champions' League Group Stage

TP Mazembe and Petro de Luanda secure key points

Giants Esperance, Wydad, and Sundowns faltered in away games

Match Day 3 already decisive in the race for qualification

Mauritania's FC Nouadhibou, by far this season's surprise package, registered a historic victory this past weekend in the TotalEnergies CAF Champions League against Egypt's Pyramids 2-0.

This was their first ever win in the TotalEnergies CAF Champions League despite finishing the match with 10-men.

The Match Day Two (2) provided a lot of surprises and saw some of the continent's top teams suffer losses.

Mamelodi Sundowns, who recently won the AFL (African Football League), travelled to Lubumbashi Lubumbashi to take on local rivals TP Mazembe, but fell to a narrow 1-0 defeat thanks to a 60-minute goal by Glody Likonza.

In Group C, Al Ahly remained at the top of the table with four (4) points after being held to a draw in their match against Young Africans in Dar Es Salam. Percy Tau scored a goal late on for the reigning champions before the home side equalized by Pacome Zouzoua in injury time, resulting in a final score of 1-1.

In the other matches of the day, Jwaneng Galaxy from Botswana held Simba SC to a 0-0 draw. Meanwhile, in Côte d'Ivoire, Wydad AC experienced their second defeat in a row, losing to ASEC Mimosas. A struggling Casablanca club now faces the risk of early elimination.

Petro de Luanda beat Etoile Sportive du Sahel 2-0 to solidify their position at the top of Group D with 6 points. On Friday, Medeama secured their first win 2-1 against CR Belouizdad at Baba Yara Stadium of Kumasi, while Al Hilal defeated Esperance 3-1 in an exciting game in Dar Es Salaam.

Below are the weekend's results and the standings after two match days:

Friday, 01 December

Medeama 2-1 CR Belouizdad

Al-Hilal 3-1 ES Tunis

Saturday, 02 December

TP Mazembe 1-0 Mamelodi Sundowns

Jwaneng Galaxy 0-0 Simba SC

Young Africans 1-1 Al Ahly

Nouadhibou 2-0 Pyramids

ES Sahel 0-2 Petro de Luanda

Asec Mimosas 1-0 Wydad AC

The standings - Link here

Match Day 3 Schedule

Friday, 08 December

16h00 GMT | Medeama v Young Africans

16h00 GMT | Al Ahly v CR Belouizdad

19h00 GMT | ES Sahel v Al Hilal

Saturday, 09 December

13h00 GMT | Jwaneng Galaxy v Asec Mimosas

16h00 GMT | Nouadhibou v TP Mazembe

19h00 GMT | Wydad v Simba

19h00 GMT | Esperance v Petro de Luanda

Sunday, 10 December

19h00 GMT | Sundowns v Pyramids

CAF | Communication Department

communications@cafonline.com