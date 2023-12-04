Africa: Final Round of Wafcon Qualifiers This Week

The race towards securing a place in the TotalEnergies CAF Women's Africa Cup of Nations, Morocco 2024 will be concluded on this week, with some crucial fixtures set to take place in different parts of the continent.

A total of 22 teams will be in action between 04 - 05 December, with some already having one foot into the tournament, while others will have to give it their all in the final stretch.

Defending champions, South Africa have it all to do against Burkina Faso at the Lucas Moripe Stadium in the nation's capital after being held to a 1-1 draw away from home.

Algeria is sitting comfortably in the driving seat with a 5-1 first leg win over Burundi who play host to the North African side on the eastern part of the continent on Monday.

On Tuesday, a total of nine matches will take place with one of the key encounters being that of Kenya travelling to Botswana following their 1-1 draw in the first leg.

Equatorial Guinea also travel to DR Congo after they too were held to a 1-1 draw to set up what will be an action packed return leg.

Looking at Namibia, they will have a very steep mountain to climb when facing Ghana who edged overcame them 3-1 in the first leg.

TotalEnergies CAF Women's Africa Cup of Nations, Morocco 2024 Qualifiers:

Monday, 04 December

13h00 GMT | South Africa - Burkina Faso

16h00 GMT | Burundi - Algeria

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Soccer Africa By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Tuesday, 05 December

13h00 GMT | Namibia - Ghana

14h30 GMT | Congo - Tunisia

14h30 GMT | DR Congo - Equatorial Guinea

16h00 GMT | Botswana - Kenya

16h00 GMT | Egypt - Senegal

16h00 GMT | Guinea - Mali

16h00 GMT | Togo - Tanzania

16h00 GMT | Zambia - Angola

17h00 GMT | Cape Verde - Nigeria

First Leg Results

Kenya 1-1 Botswana

Angola 0-6 Zambia

Tanzania 3-0 Togo

Tunisia 5-2 Congo

Nigeria 5-0 Cape Verde

Algeria 5-1 Burundi

Burkina Faso 1-1 South Africa

Mali 7-2 Guinea

Senegal 4-0 Egypt

Equatorial Guinea 1-1 DR Congo

Ghana 3-1 Namibia