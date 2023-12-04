Somalia: Businessman Hailing From Southwest State Killed in Bosaso, Puntland

Bosaso, Somalia — Unknown gunmen killed Ibrahim A/rahman Abdi, one of the famous businessmen in Bosaso who hails from the Southwest state of Somalia, witnesses said.

Ibrahim, who was the head of the community from the Southwest areas in the Bari region, was killed shortly after he left the mosque where he prayed the morning prayer.

It is not known who is behind his murder. A few days ago, Khadar Abdi Ali was also killed in Bosaso, a young man who was a link to the community from the West Somali region.

A man armed with a pistol went to his house and killed him. His son was injured in the attack.

Puntland's security agencies have not released any details about the killings in Bosaso.

These killings are coming as there have already been acts of targeting business centers in Boosaso.

President Deni, who was speaking in Garowe last night, said that Puntland's security is at its best at the moment. Deni never talked about the insecurity happening in Bosaso.