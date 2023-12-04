Somalia: Businessman Hailing From Southwest State Killed in Bosaso, Puntland

4 December 2023
Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Bosaso, Somalia — Unknown gunmen killed Ibrahim A/rahman Abdi, one of the famous businessmen in Bosaso who hails from the Southwest state of Somalia, witnesses said.

Ibrahim, who was the head of the community from the Southwest areas in the Bari region, was killed shortly after he left the mosque where he prayed the morning prayer.

It is not known who is behind his murder. A few days ago, Khadar Abdi Ali was also killed in Bosaso, a young man who was a link to the community from the West Somali region.

A man armed with a pistol went to his house and killed him. His son was injured in the attack.

Puntland's security agencies have not released any details about the killings in Bosaso.

These killings are coming as there have already been acts of targeting business centers in Boosaso.

President Deni, who was speaking in Garowe last night, said that Puntland's security is at its best at the moment. Deni never talked about the insecurity happening in Bosaso.

Read the original article on Shabelle.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 Shabelle Media Network. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.