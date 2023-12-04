Namibia: Energy Back With a Bang

Nestor Tobias is plotting a crack at the world title after Fillipus 'Energy' Nghutumbwa won the WBO Africa super bantamweight title in sensational style with a first round knockout of Thatho Bonokoane on Saturday night.

Nghutumbwa sent the South African down with a powerful left hook and he couldnt recover, as referee Patrick Esterhuizen counted him out.

It was a statement victory by Nghutumbwa, after his defeat to John Riel Casemiro in the Philippines six months ago, and Tobias said they are now targeting the world title.

"Energy is the best super bantamweight in the world right now and we are just waiting for an opportunity now. Of course, you know what happened in the Philippines, that is another story, but that fight affected his rating and his challenge for the world title, but now we got an opportunity to fight for another WBO title, so that he can get his top five world rating back," he said.

"We are going to work very hard to get a top-rated boxer to fight for the world title eliminator and for sure that's how we are going to get to the world title. Energy is a strong guy, he's a hungry man and he's always ready to fight," he said.

Tobias added that they would learn from their mistakes.

"We worked on his timing because in the Philippines he missed a lot and of course when you go on the big stage things are different, but now we've learnt. From now on we will see every fight what we saw tonight, so that is Energy, but we are going to work so that he keeps on improving and this is a good champion for Namibia," he said.

Nghumumbwa said he was in control from the start.

"Thatho is a former WBF champion, but I'm also a champion and that's why I managed to win the fight. I didn't even feel his punches, but I could see that he felt mine and that's why I kept moving forward."

The victory took his record to 13 wins and two losses, while Bonokoane dropped down to six losses, 14 wins and three draws.

Nghumumbwa's victory capped off a great night of boxing at the Windhoek Country Club that witnessed eight other professional fights and a women's exhibition fight.

In the main supporting bout Matheus Heita beat Abel Joseph on a fourth round technical knockout (TKO) in a featherweight fight.

Joseph started out strongly, but Heita soon got into his stride and after relentless attacks put Joseph down twice in the fourth round before the referee stopped the fight.

It was Heita's 10th consecutive victory as a pro boxer, while Joseph now has a record of three wins and four losses.

Another emerging prospect who is also unbeaten, Nestor Thomas from Swakopmund, notched up his ninth consecutive win with a third round knockout.

He said he was in control from the start and biding his time to plant the knockout punch.

"It was easy because he was already breathing heavily in the first round. I caught him with a couple of good punches, he was breathing heavily, and that's why I didnt want to go heavy on him, I wanted him to take himself out. I wasn't troubled at all I took it easy, because I knew he was going to run out of gas. I just waited for my chance because he was exposed, whenever he throws a punch he leaves himself open, so I had to capitalise on that," he said, adding:

"I'm just looking up to my promoter, maybe he can give me an opportunity next year so that I can also have a shiny belt around my waist."

The results of other fights were as follows:

Sebastian Natanael beat Andreas Nghinaunye on a fifth round TKO.

Alfeus Shaanika beat Sakaria Amutjaa on a split points decision.

Linekela Nghifindaka beat Emmanuel Jason on a third round KO.

Martin Mukungu beat Magret Nepembe on a first round TKO.

Nestor Amukoto beat Shipahu Deacor on a majority points decision.

Lakeisha van Wyk and Elina Shilongo drew a women's exhibition fight over three rounds.