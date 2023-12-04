African Court On Human and Peoples' Rights to Deliver Five Judgments On 4 December 2023 At the End of Its 71st Ordinary Session Held in Algiers, Algeria From 6 November to 4 December 2023

document

Algiers — The delivery of judgments comes at the end of the 71st Ordinary Session of the Court held in Algiers, Algeria from 6 November to 4 December 2023.

The Session was part of a series of activities undertaken by the Court in Algeria: starting with the Solemn Opening of the Judicial Year for the Algerian Judiciary on 6 November 2023, the Solemn Opening of the 71st Ordinary Session of the Court and delivery of judgments on 7 November 2023 and the 6th African Union Judicial Dialogue held from 20-22 November 2023.

The Court also undertook courtesy visits to authorities and institutions in Algeria, including the Council of the Nation, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and National Community Abroad, the Ministry of Justice, the Supreme Court, the Constitutional Council, the National Council for Human Rights, and the Bar Association to raise awareness about the Court's mandate and functions.

Judgments will be delivered in the matters listed below:

Application No. 029/2016 - Kachukura Nshekanabo Kakobeka v United Republic of Tanzania

Application No. 036/2016 - Ibrahim Yusuf Calist Bonge and Others v United Republic of Tanzania

Application No. 043/2016 - Shabani Menge v United Republic of Tanzania

Application No. 032/2019 - Oulai Marius v Republic of Cote d'Ivoire

Application No. 012/2021 - Landry Angelo Adelakoun and Others v Republic of Benin

The public sitting will be at the Press Room, Abdellatif Rahal International Conference Center from 09H30 Algiers Time.

