South Africa: Free State Shack Dwellers March for Land Rights

4 December 2023
GroundUp (Cape Town)
By Becker Semela

They threatened to shut down the N8 Highway if the mayor ignores their demands

Hundreds of residents from 17 informal settlements in Botshabelo, east of Bloemfontein marched to the Mangaung Metro Municipality's offices on Friday. They are demanding that the municipality stop referring to them as occupiers and give them land rights.

The marchers had demanded to give their memorandum to Mayor Gregory Nthatisi or Mayco member Ntombi Nhlapo.

Community leader Moleboheng Jamjam said they are demanding that all informal settlements be formalised. He accused ward councillors of selling serviced housing sites.

"This shows that the ward councillors in Botshabelo do not want us to have formal residential land. We also demand the proper registration of the formal sites for all of us," said Jamjam.

She said they were disappointed by officials' inaction following a meeting between leaders with the office of the mayor earlier this year. "We are very disappointed that some of the agreements are not honoured. Ward councillors have publicly expressed that they don't want residents to get residential land," said Jamjam.

The residents further demanded that the mayor and human settlements department sign a memorandum of understanding instead of making verbal promises over services and housing provisions.

"Political interference was anticipated and is going to derail the land programme, it must stop."

Mayco member Nhlapo, promised that residents' demands would be considered. "We are going to ensure that sites are allocated to the rightful people from the informal settlements. We will investigate the allegation of the sites being sold," said Nhlapo.

The protesters have given the municipality a week to respond, else, Jamjam said, "we shall shutdown the N8 highway".

Read the original article on GroundUp.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 GroundUp. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.