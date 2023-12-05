Congo-Kinshasa: Baloji Releases Soundtrack for His Film Agure (Omen)

It's been a while since we heard from maverick Congolese/Belgian hip-hop artist Baloji. But he's been busy! He's now out with an EP for his Oscar-nominated film Augure (Omen), which tells a tale of four characters considered witches and sorcerers in a phantasmagorical Africa. Here's the trailer:

Baloji's soundtrack for Omen includes collaborations with Mayra Andrade, Jamila Woods, Bongeziwe Mabandla, Swazzi, and Chrystel, and acts as the first extract ahead of the release of a full Baloji album in Spring 2024. Baloji recently appeared on the genre-free music platform COLORS with an exclusive performance of 'Tschala - MaTrone (La Femme Tronc)' accompanied by Cape Verdean singer Mayra Andrade.

Stay tuned for an interview with Baloji about all of this on our podcast Planet Afropop.