Congo-Kinshasa: Baloji Releases Soundtrack for His Film Agure (Omen)

29 November 2023
Afropop Worldwide (New York)

It's been a while since we heard from maverick Congolese/Belgian hip-hop artist Baloji. But he's been busy! He's now out with an EP for his Oscar-nominated film Augure (Omen), which tells a tale of four characters considered witches and sorcerers in a phantasmagorical Africa. Here's the trailer:

Baloji's soundtrack for Omen includes collaborations with Mayra Andrade, Jamila Woods, Bongeziwe Mabandla, Swazzi, and Chrystel, and acts as the first extract ahead of the release of a full Baloji album in Spring 2024. Baloji recently appeared on the genre-free music platform COLORS with an exclusive performance of 'Tschala - MaTrone (La Femme Tronc)' accompanied by Cape Verdean singer Mayra Andrade.

Stay tuned for an interview with Baloji about all of this on our podcast Planet Afropop.

Read the original article on Afropop.

