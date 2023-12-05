Africa: Is Africa Making the Most Out of the Climate Negotiations?

opinion

COP28 - the annual ritual of global climate change negotiations among countries, is here with us. What is in it for Africa this year?

It is that time of the year when the words on the lips of many is the "Climate COP', reference to the annual gathering of countries (Parties) and observers that constitute the 'Conference of Parties' (COP) to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC).

The COP is the pinnacle of global climate change negotiations that discusses climate ambition and measures aimed at reducing greenhouse gas emissions and adapting to the impacts of climate change.

The 28th COP takes place in Dubai this year having been held consistently every year since 1995 with 2020 being the exception due to COVID-19.

Since the curtain-raising COP 1 in Germany attended by about 2000 participants, the summit has grown to become the biggest United Nations gathering with an estimated 49,704 people participating at its last confab in the Egyptian Resort City of Sharm El Sheikh last year.

The importance of the COP meetings is matched by the global spotlight and attention of world leaders, businesses, media, and climate activists, who have participated in or followed the summits over the years.

Impact of Africa on the COP outcomes

Despite COP capturing headlines every year, there has been skepticism about the Summit's relevance in combatting climate change. The African Bloc has become a key player in the negotiations, particularly on the issues of finance, adaptation, agriculture, energy, loss, and damage which are important to developing countries.

Climate diplomacy captures more than any other subject matter, the essence of Africans speaking with one voice as espoused in the Constitutive Act of the African Union which emphasizes the imperative to "promote and defend African common positions on issues of interest".

Climate Finance

Africa's persistence in advocating for its priorities has moved climate finance to the front burner of the climate change negotiations.

The Africa group has advocated the need to address the financial imbalance and inequity in accessing climate finance.

In a report on the "State of Climate Finance in Africa", the Climate Policy Initiative indicates that Africa requires 2.5 trillion dollars of climate finance between 2020 and 2030, which translates into an average of 250 billion dollars per year, however, in 2020 only 12% was realized.

Despite difficult negotiations, the African bloc has pulled many levers in continuously pushing for climate finance and stressing the imperative for developed countries to meet their commitments including the 100 billion pledge made at the highly expectant but disappointing Copenhagen Summit.

Agriculture

Agriculture, a major economic sector for many African countries contributing about 15 percent of the continent's GDP has historically not been a feature of the COP processes until 2017, when the Koronivia Joint Work on Agriculture (KJWA) was adopted.

The KJWA is a landmark decision that officially recognized agriculture's role in tackling climate change. Activities from Agriculture, Forestry, and Land Use (AFOLU) are estimated to have contributed between 13-21 percent to global greenhouse gas emissions between 2010 and 2019.

Agriculture continues to evolve within the global climate change negotiations with Africa playing the lead role in the adoption of the KJWA and its evolution to the "Sharm El-Sheikh Joint Work on the Implementation of Climate Action on Agriculture and Food Security.

Adaptation

Adaptation to climate change has long been a priority for many African countries due to the undeniable impact climate change is having on its communities.

African Leaders have reiterated that adaptation is a priority in all actions on climate change which is evident by the increase in climate-induced disasters including the more than 860 people who were killed this year when Tropical Cyclone Freddy hit parts of Southern Africa resulting in floods and mudslides in Madagascar, Mozambique, Mauritius, Malawi, Réunion, and Zimbabwe.

As African communities are faced daily with these climate difficulties the continent prioritized adaptation as a central theme within the negotiations, which were hitherto disproportionately focused on mitigation.

The Bloc is associated with many of the adaptation-related decisions including the Adaptation Fund, Cancun Adaptation Framework, and the Nairobi Work Programme on Impacts, Vulnerability, and Adaptation to Climate Change.

Loss and Damage

Africa's resilience in climate diplomacy is evident in the influential role it played in the adoption of a decision to create a funding mechanism for Loss and Damage which is intended to provide financial assistance to poorer nations as they deal with the negative impact arising from unavoidable climate change risks.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Climate Africa By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Through its effective engagements and under the Egyptian Presidency at COP 27, a landmark decision on Loss and Damage was reached.

Despite this success in Sharm El Sheikh, Loss and Damage will take centre stage in Dubai in anticipation of a decision towards operationalization of the Fund.

An agreement on the operationalization of the Loss and Damage Fund which was adopted to a standing ovation on the opening day of the Dubai COP 28 represents a positive contribution by Africa to global climate governance. Africa will continue to engage the global community towards adequate capitalization of the Fund.

Compared to other global issues that require a coordinated approach, climate diplomacy is the one area in which Africa seems to have performed creditably despite resource and other limitations.

With improved coordination, increased resources, and streamlining of the key priority issues such as energy transitions, financing, and adaptation within the climate negotiations Africa's influence on the global stage will become even more pronounced and effective.

Mr. Kwame Ababio is the Head of the Environment and Climate Change Unit at the African Union Development Agency. He is also a Research Fellow at the Climate Policy Lab of the Fletcher School of Law and Diplomacy, Tufts University.