Zimbabwe: Harare Announces Extremely Tight Water Rationing Schedule As Prince Edward Station Doubles Down On Production

Harare Announces Extremely Tight Water Rationing Schedule As Prince Edward Station Doubles Down On Production

4 December 2023
New Zimbabwe (London)

Harare City Council has released a tight water rationing schedule that will see areas such as Mabvuku, Epworth, and Borrowdale getting it once a week.

The rationing is due to Prince Edward Water Works' reduced capacity. The cause has not been communicated.

Already faced with an acute shortage of potable water, Harare is at the centre of a worsening cholera crisis that has been declared a national disaster.

Crowborough, Kuwadzana, and Kuwadzana Extension which have been hard hit by the disease have however been spared and will have water for five days in a row. Marimba, Rugare, Budiriro and areas such as Glenview and Glen Norah which were focal points of the last outbreak, will have water for two days; Saturday and Sunday.

