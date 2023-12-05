South Africa: ANC in Trouble As High Court Sheriff Attempts Asset Seizure Over R102-Million Election Banner Debt

Despite nine judges in three different courts ruling that the ANC had a binding contract with Ezulwini Investments for election banners ahead of the 2019 general elections, the party has failed to pay the R102-million debt plus interest and costs, leading to an attempted attachment of its assets.

The ANC faces more trouble with the law after blocking access to the Sheriff of the Gauteng high court in Johannesburg which sought to attach its physical assets on Monday.

This is in connection with the R102-million debt, plus interest and costs which it owes Ezulwini Investments for election banners and other campaign material featuring President Cyril Ramaphosa, which helped clinch a win for the party in the 2019 elections.

Ezulweni is a small Newcastle-based company which has now secured three attachment orders against the ANC. Its owners incurred debt to quickly produce the party's banners before the 2019 election.

On Monday 4 December, a truck of the Sheriff was spotted outside the party's headquarters, Luthuli House. A writ of execution which Daily Maverick has seen, was also served on the party to attach and take movable goods such as furniture, laptops, and printers. These would be then sold by public auction to recoup R102,465,000 plus interests and costs.

Co-owner of Ezulwini, Peter Fernando said the company would stop at nothing to get its money back as the ruling party was blatantly disregarding court processes.

This as the homes of several employees have been attached, and the party owes local...