South Africa: Court Orders Angelo Agrizzi to Be Tried Separately in Correctional Services Corruption Case

The R1.8bn corruption case against former Bosasa COO Angelo Agrizzi and three co-accused has been repeatedly delayed due to Agrizzi's ill health. The Gauteng Division of the High Court in Pretoria has now ordered that Agrizzi be tried separately.

Judge David Makhoba ruled in the Gauteng Division of the High Court in Pretoria on Friday, 2 December that former Bosasa COO Angelo Agrizzi would be tried separately from his co-accused in his corruption and fraud case.

Agrizzi's co-accused are former Department of Correctional Services commissioner Lindi Mti; former Correctional Services CFO Patrick Gillingham and former Bosasa CFO Andries van Tonder.

The case has been repeatedly delayed due to Agrizzi's ill health and Judge Makhoba said the ongoing delays could prejudice his co-accused.

Section 157(2) of the Criminal Procedure Act of 1977 reads:

"Where two or more persons are charged jointly, whether with the same offence or with the different offences, the court may at any time during the trial, upon the application of the prosecutor or of any of the accused, direct that the trial of any one or more of the accused shall be held separately from the trial of the other accused, and the court may abstain from giving judgment in respect of any of such accused."

Agrizzi was arrested on 5 February 2019 and released on bail. The other three accused were also given bail. Agrizzi had a heart attack in October 2020 and was in...