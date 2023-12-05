South Africa: Attorney Held After Car Chase - Prosecutor in Charl Kinnear Murder Case Claims Intimidation

An attorney who was seen at murder accused Zane Kilian's bail hearing and is seemingly linked to other suspects in Charl Kinnear's murder case was briefly detained after allegedly trying to intimidate a prosecutor. The 44-year-old attorney was apprehended on Voortrekker Road in Parow. She was allegedly found with cocaine.

An attorney who reportedly parked outside the home of the prosecutor in the murder trial of the late Anti-Gang Unit officer Charl Kinnear, accompanied by an unidentified male, sped away when she was spotted and was later apprehended by police.

The prosecutor was escorted to his home in Panorama by two protection officers on Friday, 1 December when he spotted the attorney in a car about 30 metres from his home. When he asked his driver to reverse up to her car, she sped away.

The attorney appeared in the Bellville Magistrates' Court on Monday, but the case was provisionally withdrawn pending the results of forensic tests on the powder found in her possession. The case against her of intimidation has been returned to the investigating officer.

The identity of the attorney cannot be revealed as she has not been charged. Daily Maverick is not using the name of the prosecutor due to fears for his safety.

The attorney's arrest came a day after she sat in the public gallery of the Western Cape High Court, listening to murder accused Zane...