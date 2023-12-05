South Africa: Transnet Speeds Up Durban Port Deepening Amid Backlog Relief - South African News Briefs - December 5, 2023

Transnet Speeds Up Durban Port Deepening Amid Backlog Relief

Transnet, the state-owned port operator, has begun the process of deepening and lengthening two berths at Durban port, as part of a R154 billion plan to transform the port into an international container hub, reports Moneyweb. This initiative involves reconstructing, deepening, and extending berths to accommodate larger vessels. The project is expected to take five years and create about 32,730 jobs. There are also signs that the backlog at the container port is easing, with 11 vessels currently at anchorage off the Durban coast awaiting offloading. The backlog should reduce to single digits in December as more gantry cranes are brought into service, alongside other efficiency improvements introduced in recent weeks, according to Transnet.

Koeberg Power Station Life Extension Delay to Worsen Power Woes in 2024

The Koeberg Power Station is at a critical juncture. Pending refurbishments are coinciding with the National Nuclear Regulator's (NNR) decision on its life extension license, expected around July 2024, reports News24. The station's reduced capacity due to ongoing maintenance has heightened load shedding levels. While Unit 1 is back online, Unit 2's maintenance and subsequent outages for both units in July 2024, lasting 200 days each, loom ahead. Possible 2024 scenarios range from a full shutdown to partial operations contingent on the NNR's decision on decoupling licenses, pending discussions in January.

Burglary at Free State Prosecutions Office Raises Concerns Amid High-Profile Case

Thieves broke into the offices of the Free State's top prosecutors, stealing laptops, voice recorders, and personal belongings, reports News24. The National Prosecuting Authority claims that no sensitive information was taken as it is stored securely. While the prosecution service has sought to allay alarm about the break-in, the fact that it was so easy for burglars to enter and exit its Free State head office without being detected should raise alarm, particularly as its prosecutors prepare to run potentially explosive corruption trials, writes Karyn Maughan. This is the second break-in in two years targeting prosecutors handling high-profile corruption cases.

