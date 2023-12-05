Kenya: President Ruto Arrives in India for 2-Day State Visit

4 December 2023
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Sharon Resian

Nairobi — President William Ruto has arrived in India, where he is expected to conduct a two-day state visit.

During the visit, he will engage in bilateral talks forging healthcare partnerships, particularly in pharmaceuticals production and capacity building, and collaboration in education.

State House Spokesperson Hussein Mohamed said President Ruto will meet with India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi where the talks will lead to the signing of several memoranda of understanding that will strengthen ties between the two countries.

He said President Ruto will also meet with President Droupadi Murmu to address trade and investment forum highlighting the immense potential for economic cooperation between Kenya and India.

Ruto will also meet with President Droupadi Murmu to address trade and investment forum highlighting the immense potential for economic cooperation between Kenya and India.

Read the original article on Capital FM.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 Capital FM. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.