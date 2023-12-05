Rwanda: Britain Persists With Rwanda Plan for Migrants

Lauren Hurley / No 10 Downing Street / UK Government / Flickr (CC BY-NC-ND 2.0 DEED)
Home Secretary James Cleverly poses for an official portrait at 10 Downing Street, November 13, 2023.
4 December 2023
Voice of America (Washington, DC)

Britain is continuing its efforts to have migrants seeking asylum in Britain sent instead to Rwanda to seek asylum there.

In the latest version, Britain would have British lawyers stationed in Rwandan courts to alleviate British concerns about the workings of the system in Rwanda.

Britain's Supreme Court has already ruled that an earlier government plan to send asylum seekers to the East African country is illegal.

But that has not stopped some politicians from trying to devise a new way to implement the Rwanda plan.

Reports say Home Secretary James Cleverly is to fly to Rwanda this week to sign an agreement that would pay Rwanda an additional 15 million euros to expand its asylum processing capacity, according to a Sunday Times report.

Rwanda has already received 140 million euros from Britain for the asylum plan that was set to go into effect in 2020 but was blocked by legal challenges just days before it was to start.

In November, the Supreme Court stopped the plan again because of human rights concerns and noted there was no guarantee that Rwanda would not return the asylum seekers to their home countries, which would place the migrants at risk.

After last month's ruling, the British government persisted with its Rwandan plan and said they would strive to sign a formal treaty with the African nation.

Britain has experienced an ever-increasing number of migrants arriving to its border in recent years, as have other European countries.

Read the original article on VOA.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 Voice of America. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.