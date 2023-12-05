Rwanda: Bayern Munich Academy Saga - Six More Suspects Arrested

Rwanda Investigation Bureau (RIB) has confirmed the arrest of six more people suspected of forging documents in an attempt to secure a place for ineligible football prospects in the Bayern Munich Academy Rwanda.

According to RIB, the suspects were arrested on four different dates, specifically on November 28, 29, 30, and December 1.

The suspects in question those are David Nshimiyimana, president of Muhanga-based second tier side The Winners, along with the team's coach Antoinette Mukandamage.

Pierre Mberariruze, who was responsible for Data Management in Kibirizi Sector in Nyamagabe District, is also detained along with three parents whose children's profiles were altered.

The suspects, who are currently detained at Nyamabuye RIB station, face charges of using forged documents, unauthorized modification of computer or computer system data, and complicity in the crimes committed to manipulate the ages of children in order to gain admission to the Bayern Munich Academy.

RIB Spokesperson Dr. Thierry B. Murangirwa said that the arrests resulted from an ongoing investigation into alleged malpractices made during the selection process of children joining the academy.

During questioning, it was revealed that the age manipulation was carried out at the request of David Nshimiyimana.

In a previous incident in October, RIB had arrested two individuals, including football coach Leon Nisunzumuremyi and Arstide Karorero, the Data Manager of Kinyinya Sector, on similar charges.