Tanzania: Lightning Kills Six People, Injures Five in Masasi

Mtwara — MTWARA: SIX people have died and five others injured by lightning in Maparagwe village, Chikukwa Ward in Masasi District, Mtwara Region.

Mtwara Regional Police Commander (RPC), Assistant Commissioner of Police ACP Nicodemus Katembo announced on Monday here, saying that the incident occurred at around 18 hours on Sunday.

He named those who died as Patrick Maurus (42), Fatuma Rashid (40), Rosina Wales (46), Regina Vincent (55), Zainabu Abdulrahaman (62) and Zainabu Mussa (44).

Those injured are Amina Abdulrahaman (62), Halman Fadhili (04), John Nguli (39), Luiz William (36) and Mzamiru Said (02).

ACP Katembo said the lightning strikes occurred when the named people had gathered to celebrate their relative's graduation ceremony, after completing O-level education.

Meanwhile, Police in Mtwara Region are investigating an incident that led to an education coordinator at Matawale Village in Masasi District, Angelus Mwinyiku (46) to commit suicide.

Report issued by Mtwara RPC says the dead body of the person was found on Sunday evening in Teachers office at Matawale Village.

In another development, ACP Katembo asked the 'wananchi' in Mtwara Region to take precautions during rainy season to avoid unnecessary disasters that may occur.