Rwanda: Burera Residents No Longer Need to Cross the Border for Water

Burera District has experienced significant development as a result of substantial investments that have notably enhanced the water and sanitation sector.

This has alleviated the challenges faced by residents, particularly those living in proximity to the Ugandan border, who no longer need to cross borders in search of clean water.

The implementation of these developmental projects is credited to the substantial financial resources generated through taxation. This approach underscores a commitment to national development without solely relying on foreign aid or grants, which sometimes come with stringent conditions.

One noteworthy achievement in the past fiscal year is the successful completion of the Nkururo-Mubari-Kilinga-Nyamicucu water supply line, spanning a length of 19 kilometers and costing Rwf 1.2 billion.

Odile Ntawuguranimana, a resident of Gasiza Village in Butaro Sector, remarked, expressed gratitude for this crucial infrastructure.

"This village faced challenges in accessing clean water, and we had to travel to Mulindi in Uganda. Thanks to our President's commitments, we now have water and electricity, and our development is flourishing."

Theophile Mwanangu, Vice Mayor in charge of Economic Development in Burera District, emphasized the importance of safeguarding these newly established infrastructures.

He stated, "Water is life, and with clean water, residents can lead healthy lives, free from preventable illnesses. This enables them to focus on their work and contribute to their own development."

Governor Maurice Mugabowagahunde of the Northern Province underscored the significance of access to clean water.

He urged the residents of the Northern Province to continue their invaluable contributions to national development by diligently fulfilling their tax obligations.

"Additionally, we appeal to them to refrain from engaging in any fraudulent activities, especially those residing in close proximity to the border," he said.

"We also encourage residents to consistently request an EBM invoice for every purchase. To our sellers, we emphasize the significance of adhering to tax laws, utilizing EBMs appropriately, and ensuring timely tax payments. This collaborative effort is not only essential for the overall development of our country but holds particular significance for the progress of our province."

In the 2022/23 fiscal year, the Northern Province collected Rwf 7.6 billion in its own revenues, complementing the national budget.

Additional accomplishments in Burera District include the construction of a health center in Ruhunde Sector at a cost of Rwf 416,987,345 and the creation of radical terraces in Gatebe Sector amounting to Rwf 261.3 million.

Moreover, Cyeru Sector witnessed the establishment of a kindergarten school costing Rwf 34.2 million, and the renovation of Bungwe-Kivuye-Butaro-Kinyababa incurred Rwf 654.9 million.