Sudan: Former Sudan PM Hamdok Discredits Decision to End UNITAMS

Chairperson of the Civil Front to Stop the War and former Prime Minister Abdallah Hamdok has stressed that there is "no legitimate government today" that has the right to request to terminate the United Nations Integrated Transition Assistance Mission in Sudan (UNITAMS) mission, after the Sudanese government issued a decision to terminate it "with immediate effect" on November 17.

In two separate letters to the UN Security Council (UNSC) and UN Secretary-General António Guterres yesterday, Hamdok stressed that the UNITAMS mission is mandated to support peace and democratic transition in Sudan based on the request of the former transitional civilian government whilst he was in power on February 27, 2020.

"The Sudanese people need the UN more than ever," Hamdok posted on X (formerly Twitter) yesterday, breaking his relative silence since he emphasised the 'senseless' nature of the war after it began on April 15. Hamdok was ousted by the now-warring factions in the October 25 military coup in 2021.

UNITAMS, which replaced the United Nations-African Union Mission in Darfur (UNAMID) peacekeeping force, is charged to assist Sudan "in its transition towards democratic governance, provide support for peace negotiations and bolster efforts to maintain accountable Rule of Law and security institutions". The initial UNITAMS mandate has been extended twice by the UNSC since its nascence, most recently until December 3, 2023.

Hamdok explained that the mission has played an important role in Sudan. "The mission's presence has become more urgent since the outbreak of war, especially in focusing international efforts to end the war and restore peace in the country."

The Coordination of Democratic Civil Forces (Takaddum) said in a statement yesterday evening that it will hold a series of meetings with regional and international actors in order to ensure the effective presence of UNITAMS in Sudan.

The coalition's statement added: "Our country is in dire need at this critical time in its history. Intensifying international efforts will hasten the end of the disastrous war."

Siddig El Sadig El Mahdi, a leader in the FFC-CC, emphasised that "real unity among democratic and civil forces is crucial for ending the war" in a statement last week after arriving in the capital of South Sudan, Juba, at the invitation of President Salva Kiir, to discuss issues including a direct and public meeting with the Sudan Armed Forces (SAF) and the Rapid Support Forces (RSF). The meeting resulted in the formation of the Coordination of Democratic Civil Forces in preparation for an inclusive founding conference.

As mentioned in her briefing to the UN Security Council (UNSC) on November 16, Assistant Secretary-General, Martha Pobee, appointed Ian Martin to lead a strategic review of the UN mission in Sudan "to provide the Security Council with options on how to adapt the Mission's mandate."

On November 21, Guterres appointed Ramtane Lamamra of Algeria as his Personal Envoy for Sudan. The appointment of the career diplomat, whose brief is to continue to engage closely with all actors, including the Sudanese authorities and members of the UNSC, "to clarify next steps",

The move to terminate UNITAMS follows months of friction between UN envoys and the Sudanese junta, which culminated in the resignation of UNITAMS head Volker Perthes in September. Perthes said that ongoing pressure on his person from the Sudan junta, including being declared persona non grata, had made is position untenable.