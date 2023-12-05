Sudan: 'There Must Be a Third Way' - Darfur Wali Minni Minawi Calls for Urgent Negotiations in Sudan

El Fasher — The Wali (governor) of the Darfur Region, Minni Minawi, called on the warring Sudan Armed Forces (SAF) and Rapid Support Forces (RSF) to negotiate and end the war. In an interview with Radio Dabanga, the governor stressed the need for the active participation of the people of Darfur in peace negotiations. "There must be a third way," he says.

"As long as the war is raging within Darfur, the people of Darfur must be part of the negotiation, dialogue, and ceasefire, and part of shaping future of the country. It concerns all of us, not just the warring parties." He added, "This is important. Negotiations and dialogue must be opened to all people, not just the SAF and RSF."

Minawi is also the leader of a Sudan Liberation Movement breakaway faction (SLM-MM), who signed the Juba Peace Agreement (JPA) alongside other rebel movements, and a member of the Forces for Freedom and Change (FFC) Democratic Block, a split-off faction of the mainstream FFC that includes other former rebel movement leaders as well.

On November 16, the Sudan Liberation Movement under leadership of Minawi (SLM-MM), and the Justice and Equality Movement (JEM) led by Jibril Ibrahim, announced their renunciation of the neutrality pledged in the September 2020 Juba Peace Agreement, and their preparedness "to participate in military operations on all fronts without hesitation".

The SLM-MM and the Justice and the JEM say they will abandon the neutrality pledged as part of the Juba Peace Agreement, and enter the fray in support of the SAF.

Plans for new government

In the interview with Radio Dabanga, Minawi said that some of the participants in the Addis Ababa workshop that ended last week had a strong desire to form a government in the areas controlled by the RSF in the recent period, but strongly opposed this suggestion.

He stated that "the position regarding forming a new government is driven by pursuits that cannot be achieved. Due to my national and moral position, I cannot accept such suggestions."

Minawi explained that this approach will open the way to dismantling the country, resulting in major violations to the law. He believes newer governments may be "quarrelsome", this an uncontrolled devolution of power would lead to "comprehensive chaos that cannot be accepted and must be resisted."

Humanitarian situation

As previously reported, the Wali of West Darfur appealed to international organisations, United Nations agencies and philanthropists to act urgently to save citizens in West and Central Darfur.

Speaking to Radio Dabanga, he called on international organisations and United Nations agencies to give West and Central Darfur the highest priority because they are completely cut off from federal institutions.

Additionally, West Darfur has remained cut off from the world during the past few months due to weak internet service and connectivity.