Africa: Sudan Former PM Hamdok Meets With Chad President

Dubai / Adré — Former Sudanese Prime Minister Abdallah Hamdok engaged in discussions with Chad's President Idris Deby in the United Arab Emirates, Dubai, at the sidelines of the COP 28 climate summit, on Friday. Deby underscored Chad's steadfast support for the Sudanese people and commitment to regional stability.

In their meeting, Deby and Hamdok discussed the necessity of regional cooperation to promote stability in the sub-region. "Chad is committed to working with its neighbours to address the root causes of conflict and instability in our region," Deby stated. "We believe that regional cooperation is essential to achieving lasting peace and prosperity."

According to a United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) report from November 27, 450,636 new Sudanese refugees have been counted in Chad, an average of more than 60,000 per month, since the outbreak of the conflict in April. Those fleeing to Chad are predominantly from West Darfur, where severe human rights violations and multiple massacres claimed thousands of lives, mainly targeting the Masalit community.

Chadian authorities and the UNHCR are facilitating the transfer of refugees from the Adré reception centre and border areas to the camps, whereas newer waves of refugees, especially those with families in Milli camp, are arriving directly at the camp grounds.

In a statement, Hamdok, expressed his gratitude to Deby for providing shelter and support to Sudanese refugees fleeing the violence. "Chad's generosity has been a lifeline for many of our people," Hamdok remarked.

On its website, the Chadian President's office stated that "Chad's call for dialogue and its support for Sudanese refugees demonstrate its commitment to peace and stability in the sub-region."