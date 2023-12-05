Rwanda: Airtel Rwanda Takes Second Phase of ConnectRwanda to Nyanza

Airtel Rwanda, on December 4, took the second phase of the Connect Rwanda campaign, known as ConnectRwanda 2.0, to Nyanza District. The initiative saw residents acquire smartphones for only Rwf 20,000.

The overarching goal of ConnectRwanda 2.0 is to narrow the digital divide by providing affordable 4G smartphones to over a million Rwandans across the country.

Following successful launches in Nyagatare, Burera, and Nyamasheke districts, the campaign continued its positive impact in Nyanza, drawing in thousands of residents at Nyanza stadium.

Speaking during the event, Indrajeet Singh, the Chief Commercial Officer of Airtel Rwanda, said the programme aims to empower and improve the lives of people in Rwanda with a five-megapixel camera smartphone with 1GB data per day upon Rwf 1,000 monthly recharge.

He added that the phones are now accessible at local stores and Airtel Rwanda service centres, expressing gratitude to President Paul Kagame, and their partners, for their contribution to making the initiative possible.

Gordon Kalema, Director General in Charge of Digital Transformation at the Ministry of ICT and Innovation, highlighted that the recent Rwanda Population and Housing Census revealed smartphone ownership in Rwandan households is below 30 per cent.

"This insight prompted the initiation of a programme (ConnectRwanda) to facilitate affordable access to smartphones with airtime and internet," he said.

Regarding the Rwf 20,000 smartphones, Kalema emphasised their family-oriented purpose, stating, "These smartphones are intended for a family, serving as a tool that benefits the entire household. Those who acquire them today are encouraged to share with their family members."

He urged against selling the phones and outlined the diverse capabilities, noting that smartphones can provide information surpassing traditional TV, enabling users to stay informed about news, use cashless transactions, learn and enhance skills through visual content, and conduct business by researching and promoting produce with accurate information in Kinyarwanda, through MINAGRI website and e-government services.

Alice Kayitesi, the Governor of Southern Province, urged Nyanza residents to responsibly use their smartphones to stay updated on news, particularly in agriculture, leveraging them for obtaining weather forecasts and marketing their produce online, eliminating the need to rely solely on TV news.

"The phones will also enhance your children's skills and aid in their lesson revisions," she added, underlining the positive impact on the entire household.

Kayitesi further highlighted that smartphones could play a crucial role in the timely reporting of cases, enhancing community safety.

Celestin Mazimpaka, a recipient of a smartphone, said the phone will keep him informed about national and international news.

Highlighting the practical aspect of his role as a motorist, Mazimpaka said, "It will enable seamless communication with clients, friends, and family, allowing me to share important information with them."

Emphasising his commitment to its upkeep, he assured, "I will take care of it to prevent any damage."

Mazimpaka extended thanks to Airtel Rwanda and its partners for the opportunity.