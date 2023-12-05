Uganda: Stanbic Bank Appoints Ronald Makata As New Chief Finance, Value Management Officer

5 December 2023
Nile Post News (Kampala)
By Kenneth Kazibwe

Ronald Makata has been named new Chief Finance and Value Management Officer for Stanbic Bank Uganda replacing Abraham Ongenge.

Ogenge has since moved to Stanbic Bank Kenya as Executive Head for Personal and Private Banking.

Makata joined Stanbic Bank in 2013 as Manager Financial Reporting before progressing to serve in

several senior roles including as financial controller, head banking under client solutions and most

recently, as head treasury and capital management.

He is credited for leading and managing several key assignments that have transformed the bank including embedding strong financial controls across Africa, business transformation projects, client simplification journey and digitisation projects.

"I am pleased to confirm Mr. Makata's appointment as our substantive Chief Finance and Value Management Officer. His experience, and passion for uplifting young professionals, supporting them through their career journeys to ensure they realise their full potential and progress through coaching, direct transfer of skill and exposure to the real work environment is particularly exciting for our young professionals in the bank," said Stanbic Bank Chief Executive Anne Juuko.

In his acceptance speech, Makata applauded the bank management for the responsibility added onto him.

" I look forward to working with a team of largely young talented professionals to enhance operational efficiency, transform client experience and creating more value for shareholders."

An experienced financial executive with over 17 years of broad experience within the financial

services sector, Makata started his career in Barclays Uganda, growing through the ranks to

manager financial reporting.

Makata is a certified coach and professional accountant with a Master of Business administration (MBA) from Edinburgh business school, Bachelor of Commerce graduate from Makerere University.

He is also a fellow of the association of Chartered Certified Accountants (FCCA) and a member of the Certified Public Accountants of Uganda (CPA).

