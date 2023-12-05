Egypt: Doha Thanks Cairo for Transporting Injured Palestinians to Qatar for Treatment

Qatari Minister of International Cooperation, Lulwa Al Khater, thanked Egypt for its efforts in transporting injured Palestinians through the Rafah crossing to Qatar for medical treatment.

Al Khater wrote on X: "We thank our brothers in the Arab Republic of Egypt, especially the Ministry of Health and the Egyptian Red Crescent, for their cooperation and facilitation in the transportation process."

The Emir of the State of Qatar had directed the treatment of 1,500 Palestinians injured by Israeli aggression on the Gaza Strip, in addition to sponsoring 3,000 children who lost their parents in the Gaza Strip.