Egypt: Doha Thanks Cairo for Transporting Injured Palestinians to Qatar for Treatment

5 December 2023
Egypt State Information Service (Cairo)

Qatari Minister of International Cooperation, Lulwa Al Khater, thanked Egypt for its efforts in transporting injured Palestinians through the Rafah crossing to Qatar for medical treatment.

Al Khater wrote on X: "We thank our brothers in the Arab Republic of Egypt, especially the Ministry of Health and the Egyptian Red Crescent, for their cooperation and facilitation in the transportation process."

The Emir of the State of Qatar had directed the treatment of 1,500 Palestinians injured by Israeli aggression on the Gaza Strip, in addition to sponsoring 3,000 children who lost their parents in the Gaza Strip.

Read the original article on Egypt Online.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 Egypt State Information Service. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.