Uganda: Security Releases Photos of Two Wanted ADF Terror Suspects

Ugandan security has issued a red alert on two people suspected to have been behind the planning and execution of recent attacks in Kampala.

Joint security spokesperson, Fred Enanga told journalists on Monday that the three are considered dangerous , armed and asked the public to provide information leading to their arrest.

According to security, a shs20 million bounty has been placed on anyone with credible information leading to their arrest.

"Don't approach the two because they are armed and dangerous but if you have additional information about them should provide information to our national command centre," Enanga said.

Two blasts went off simultaneously at around 9pm at Kikubamutwe in Kabalagala and another in Nabweru in Nansana Municipality on Saturday.

The joint security spokesperson said a manhunt for the suspects behind the blasts is currently on by the joint anti terrorism task force.

"Our teams have put up a serious man hunt for these two suspected ADF rebels for their alleged roles in the string of attacks using IEDS in Kampala, Butambala and other attacks along Kasese- Bundibugyo axis."

The identities

According to Enanga, one of the two most wanted suspects is Hamus Musa, the commander of a splinter ADF group that was formerly led by 31 year old Abdul Rashid Kyoto, alias Tembo, alias Njovu accused to have been behind the murder of two British tourists and their guide in Queen Elizabeth National Park.

"Hamus is now the commander of the splinter ADF group that was formerly led by Njovu. When Njovu was arrested by the UPDF , others including Hamus Musa escaped and is now commanding the splinter group."

Enanga named the second wanted suspect as Habib Suleiman, alias Kijana whom he said has been actively involved in the various foiled attacks in Kampala and Butambala using locally manufactured Improvised Explosive Devices.

"These two are targeting crowded places. They want to murder Ugandans and cause panic and fear within the community. We ask the public to be vigilant."