Uganda: Soroti Fruit Factory Resumes Orange Crushing

Soroti Fruit Factory, Teju, has rekindled its orange crushing operations, purchasing an astonishing one million tons of oranges from local farmers.

The factory, previously under scrutiny due to middleman interference, has revamped its market approach to foster a direct connection with farmers.

Julius Ekom, Executive Director of Soroti Fruit Factory, expressed commitment stating

"We've severed ties with middlemen and are dedicated to supporting local farmers. This season, we're injecting 450 million Shillings into the local economy, ensuring fair compensation for farmers."

The Board Chairman, Ekomoloit Onapito, underscores the significance of the direct purchase model as a demonstration of the factory's dedication to the community.

Ekomoloit Onapito, Board Chairman, Soroti Fruit Factory, stated

"Our commitment is clear - empowering local farmers and reshaping the supply chain for the community's benefit. This initiative marks a new era for Soroti Fruit Factory."

Despite renewed optimism among farmers, challenges persist. Concerns are raised about the high costs of transporting oranges to the factory, posing a significant hurdle for local farmers eager to supply their produce.

Local farmer voices highlighted transportation challenges stating

"Transportation costs are a major concern for us. The success of this initiative depends on addressing these challenges and ensuring a smooth supply chain."

To enhance farmers' involvement, Soroti Fruit Factory introduced a groundbreaking policy where farmers receive 10% of the juice from their sold oranges.

This aligns with broader efforts to strengthen local economies and promote sustainable agricultural practices in the region.

Explanation of the new policy:

"Our goal is to ensure farmers have a significant stake in the factory's success. The 10% juice policy is a testament to our commitment to shared prosperity."

As Soroti Fruit Factory renews its operations, the focus on empowering local farmers and reshaping the supply chain brings hope for a more sustainable and community-driven agricultural future.

The challenges, particularly related to transportation, signal the need for additional infrastructure support to guarantee the long-term success of this initiative.