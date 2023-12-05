Uganda: 64 Killed in 329 Road Crashes in One Week

4 December 2023
Nile Post News (Kampala)
By Kenneth Kazibwe

Ugandan roads have continued to be death traps with the latest figures from Traffic Police indicating that at least 64 people were killed in one week.

According to the Traffic Police spokesperson, Superintendent of Police, Michael Kananura, between November, 26 and December, 2, a total of 329 accidents were recorded around the country.

"These accidents had 379 victims where 64 people died and 315 sustained serious injuries," Kananura said.

He explained that of the fatalities, 31 were in accidents involving motorcycles in which 12 were passengers, 19 riders and 21 pedestrians.

The Traffic Police spokesperson explained that the accidents were caused mostly by improper overtaking and over speeding while on the road.

He also noted that as operations targeting those without valid driving permits, driving beyond the prescribed speed limits, riding without reflector jackets and riding without crash helmets will continue.

Traffic Police also warned that they will this week start operations targeting vehicles in a dangerous mechanical condition.

This comes as the festive season draws near.

The number of crashes on Ugandan roads has in the past years increased during the festive season as motorists disregard traffic guidelines to beat time to enjoy various festivities.

