Rwanda: Kendrick Lamar, Zuchu in Kigali Ahead of Move Africa

Celebrated American hip hop singer Kendrick Lamar and Tanzania's 'Honey' hitmaker Zuchu are in Kigali to headline Move Africa slated for December 6, at BK Arena.

The American rapper jetted at the Kigali International Airport in the morning of December 5 while Zuchu arrived last night.

The artistes will also be joined by Rwanda's renowned comedian Arthur Nkusi, singer Ariel Wayz, DJ Toxxyk, British-Rwandan choreographer Sherrie Silver and Kenya's actress and journalist Azziad Nasenya and Jackie Lumbasi at this highly anticipated show.

In partnership with the Rwanda Development Board (RDB), Global Citizen is launching a first of its kind international music touring circuit across the African continent. Rwanda will be hosting 'Move Afrika' every year for the next five years and each year, additional countries will be added to the tour schedule with a goal of expanding it to five countries by 2025.

The inaugural event, Move Afrika: Rwanda will focus on the need to strengthen health systems, with a specific emphasis on supporting community health workers; addressing the climate crisis, particularly its impact on food security, and securing support for smallholder farmers; and tackling the lack of access to economic opportunities for future generations.

Global Citizen Festival is an annual music festival where fans act toward ending extreme poverty to earn free tickets. The festivals bring together Global Citizens, artists, activists, world leaders, philanthropists, corporate leaders, and more, with one collective mission dubbed 'end extreme poverty now'.

The rapper ranks number two on this year's list of top 50 greatest rappers by Billboard, released as part of the platform's salute to this year's golden anniversary of hip-hop, following Jay Z on the list and followed by influential rappers of all time including the likes of B.I.G, 50 Cent, Kanye west, and even Dr Dre who made him a household name in the hip-hop world.