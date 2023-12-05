South Africa: No Sensitive Information Taken During NPA Offices Break in

The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) has moved to assure the country that no sensitive information, dockets or files were taken during a break in at the Director of Public Prosecution's office in the Free State.

According to NPA Northern Cape regional spokesperson, Mojalefa Senokoatsane, the break-in occurred during the early hours of Monday morning at the prosecutorial body's Bloemfontein office.

"These criminals managed to break into the Office of the DPP, offices of Deputy Directors of Public Prosecutions (DDPP), the office of the PA (Personal Assistant) in the office of the DPP, as well as other offices of the other PA within the Office of the DPP. One [thing] the NPA can confirm is that during this break-in, four laptops and voice recorders were taken.

"Even though these criminals managed to break into this Central Nerve of Prosecutions in the province, the citizenry of the Republic and the Free State Province can rest assured that no sensitive information, dockets or files were taken, as they are not stored in these offices but have a secure area where they are safely secured and kept safe," he said.

Senokoatsane emphasised that the break-in will not discourage the NPA from doing its work.

"The National Prosecuting Authority, even though shocked, disturbed, and disdained by these cowardly acts, will not be discouraged to continue prosecuting all cases without fear, favour, or prejudice.

"The security at the NPA Offices is taken seriously as these offices always have 24-hour security warm bodies, seven days a week. This break-in, which is an isolated case, does not render the security at these important prosecutorial offices as not being taken seriously," he said.

A case has been opened with the South African Police Service.

"The Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions in the Free State would like to send a heartfelt appreciation to the South African Police Service, who promptly reacted to this emergency state and began their investigations.

"The crime scene was closed off and specialised units of the SAPS including the Forensic, Intelligence, and Investigations were on the scene in no time, DNA and fingerprints were collected at the scene and sent to the SAPS Forensic Laboratory.

"Investigations that are led by the South African Police Service are continuing in this matter. Members of the community who might have information regarding this matter are encouraged to provide the information to their nearest police stations or HAWKS Offices in Bloemfontein," Senokoatsane concluded.