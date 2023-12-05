Tunisia: Nabeul1 - Elections - Two Candidates Start Campaigning

4 December 2023
Tunis Afrique Presse (Tunis)

Tunis/Tunisia — The two candidates for the local elections, Nejib Belhssan and Chaouki Chaâbane, in the Om Dhouil constituency of the El Mida delegation (Nabeul governorate), have launched their campaign by making direct contact with citizens.

Chaouki Chaâbane, 57, said his electoral programme was based on a number of priorities, including connecting the villages of Maaisra and Om Dhouil to the sewerage network, developing agricultural roads and extending the public lighting network.

For his part, candidate Nejib Belhssan, a 47-year-old farmer, promised to work towards the creation of a basic health facility and a primary school in the Aouam region, the development of road infrastructure in several areas and the promotion of agricultural investment in the region.

Three candidates in the Om Dhouil constituency are vying for a seat on the next local council in the El Mida delegation.

Read the original article on Tunis Afrique Presse.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 Tunis Afrique Presse. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.