Tunisia: Nabeul1 - Elections - Two Candidates Start Campaigning

Tunis/Tunisia — The two candidates for the local elections, Nejib Belhssan and Chaouki Chaâbane, in the Om Dhouil constituency of the El Mida delegation (Nabeul governorate), have launched their campaign by making direct contact with citizens.

Chaouki Chaâbane, 57, said his electoral programme was based on a number of priorities, including connecting the villages of Maaisra and Om Dhouil to the sewerage network, developing agricultural roads and extending the public lighting network.

For his part, candidate Nejib Belhssan, a 47-year-old farmer, promised to work towards the creation of a basic health facility and a primary school in the Aouam region, the development of road infrastructure in several areas and the promotion of agricultural investment in the region.

Three candidates in the Om Dhouil constituency are vying for a seat on the next local council in the El Mida delegation.