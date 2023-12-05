Tunisia: Local Elections - Tunis 1 - Campaign Launch in El Ouardia

Tunis/Tunisia — The candidate for the Mohamed Ali constituency in El Ouardia, Ammar Boujemaâ Hidri, launched his campaign on Monday morning, making direct contact with voters in his constituency and distributing his manifesto.

The 66-year-old retired banker has decided to focus his manifesto on the land situation of some of El Ouardia's residents.

He also told TAP he would do his utmost to attract developers and encourage job creation.

He also promised to set up a time-saving administration in the region, create a short-chain market linking producers directly to consumers, protect the environment and promote the Mohamed Ali dispensary.