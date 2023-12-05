Tunisia: Gabes-Local Elections - Campaigning Begins With Restraint

Tunis/Tunisia — The two candidates in the local elections, Mohamed Dahri and Salah Chabbar, for the "Matmata-1" and "Rmathi" constituencies in Gabes-West, respectively, have begun their campaign by making direct contact with citizens.

Candidate Mohamed Dahri, who works for a private company, promised to promote agricultural activity in the region and improve basic infrastructure in the health, culture, youth and sports sectors.

For his part, Salah Chabbar, an entrepreneur by profession, focused his platform on creating jobs and developing human resources to provide the region's inhabitants with all the elements of a decent life.