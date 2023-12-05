Tunisia: 'Tunisian Health System's Response to Climate Change Impacts Has Been Proactive and Comprehensive' (Ali Mrabet)

Tunis/Tunisia — "The Tunisian health system's response to the climate change impacts has been proactive and comprehensive, especially as Tunisia is one of the countries most affected by these changes in the Mediterranean region," Health Minister Ali Mrabet underlined on Monday at the 28th Conference of the Parties to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP 28) in Dubai, United Arab Emirates.

In his speech on Tunisia's comprehensive strategy to tackle climate change in the health sector, Mrabet pointed out that Tunisia had joined the Alliance for Transformative Action on Climate and Health (ATACH), which aims to establish sustainable health systems that are resilient to climate change.

The minister added that the national health strategy up to 2035 is based on improving the performance of the health sector, achieving complementarity between health and climate policies, and building capacity in the fields of vaccination, medical check-ups and the management of chronic diseases.

The strategy also involves implementing the National Low Carbon Strategy and resilience to climate change by 2050.

The Health Minister indicated in this regard, that the gradual adaptation approach to managing climate-related problems will evolve into a comprehensive adaptation approach after 2030, with an emphasis on the prevention and monitoring of climate change-related health risks.