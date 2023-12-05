Uganda: Museveni Writes to Biden Over AGOA

5 December 2023
Nile Post News (Kampala)
By Crispus Mugisha

President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni yesterday met and held discussions with the Ambassador of the United States of America (USA) to Uganda, H.E William W. Popp at State House Entebbe.

During the meeting, President Museveni and Ambassador Popp discussed a wide range of topics including the African Growth and Opportunity Act (AGOA) issue.

H.E Museveni also sent a special message to the President of the United States of America, H.E Joe Biden. The letter was handed to Ambassador Popp who will deliver it to the US leader.

"H.E. President Biden wrote to me about AGOA, so I have answered him. You will deliver the letter to him," the President said.

On his part, Ambassador Popp reiterated the US government's commitment to continue cooperating with Uganda through improved bilateral relations.

"We want to continue conducting business with Uganda as a whole through different projects. These projects could be worked on without any restrictions," he noted.

