Uganda: Multichoice Uganda Launches GOtv Streaming App

MultiChoice Uganda has launched GOtv Stream, a streaming platform that provides GOtv customers with a complimentary value-added service that allows them to watch or download shows, movies, and other preferred content on the go via smartphones, tablets, computers, and other devices.

The application was launched on Tuesday morning at the MultiChoice Uganda head offices in Kampala.

According to Rinaldi Jamugisa , the Public Relations and Communications Manager, the new product is as a result of and continuous engagement with customers to be able to watch live tv on the go.

"Our customers will now be able to live-stream their favourite content on their mobile phones, in real-time. The introduction of GOtv Stream underscores our commitment to delivering top quality service, powered by innovation and technology to our customers," Jamugisa said.

He explained that GOtv Stream is available for download on Google Play Store and App Store for Android and iPhone users.

"The GOtv stream platform offers users the flexibility to create up to four profile accounts, download preferred content for offline viewing, create a watchlist and control content suggestions on the app among other features."

The new GOtv app can allow up to five accounts( people connected) to watch but only one live view at a time.

Internet penetration

The latest Uganda Communications Commission market intelligence report released in August indicated that that the cost of data in Uganda has continued to go down with the amount spent on data going down by over shs200 from shs4980 last year to shs4748 this year.

According to MultiChoice Uganda officials, this means more people are now using internet and would want to enjoy their favourite tv programs from wherever they are on their phones, tablets, computers or other mobile devices.

"It means internet is becoming very relevant for our customers and therefore there is no right time like this to introduce this innovation. Customers can now watch the premier league on GOtv , favourite channels and everything on their smartphones, tables and other devices wherever they are. You only need to have an active internet connection and update GOtv subscription," Jamugisa said.

The GOtv Stream by MultiChoice adds on DStv Stream, a similar app already being enjoyed by DStv customers.