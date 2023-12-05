Angola: MMA Fight - Angola's Demarte Pena Beat South Africa's Roevan De Beer

Luanda — Angolan fighter Demarte Pena (57kg) defeated South African Roevan de Beer (61kg) on Saturday in the Province of Luanda, at the International Mixed Martial Arts (MMA) Solidarity Gala, held in the main pavilion of the Cidadela sports arena.

There were also five other fights on the same night, highlighting the fight between the kuduro singers Jéssica Pitbull and Samara Panamera, which ended in a draw, while in the remaining four fights, William Bombo beat Diabanza Lopes, Grosso Lopes beat Manzo Almeida, Georginho Futi beat Isaac Manuel and Tulunda Daniel beat Adalberto.

The Solidarity Gala was attended by the governor of Luanda Province, Manuel Homem, and the secretary of State for Sport, Teresa Ulundo.

Speaking to the press at the end of the fight, the Angolan world champion said that the gala was also to encourage young fighters who want to reach the highest level in Mixed Martial Arts.

The Angolan MMA fighter, who lives in South Africa, has 14 wins, one loss and no draws. From 2011 to 2017 he represented the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) promoter, with a record of 11 fights and the same number of wins.

Since 2022, Demarte Pena has been fighting for Ares Fighting, where he has three wins and one loss.

BSV/FN/MRA/jmc