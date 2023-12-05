Angola Qualify for Next Stage of Handball World Cup

Luanda — Angola's senior women's handball team drew with Iceland (26-26) in the third and final match of group D this Monday, in Luanda.

With this result the Angolan squad qualified for the next phase of the World Championship.

Angola ended up the inital stage in the third place with one point.

In the tie-break between the two teams, Angola scored 79 goals and conceded 80 (-1), while Iceland scored 72 goals and conceded 88 (-16).

The Angolans lost to France (29-30) and Slovenia (24-30).

The top three teams in each group go through to the title round.

The Angolan team move into the group of the best 24 teams, thus improving one place in relation to the previous edition in 2021, in Spain. In the second phase, which starts on Wednesday, Angola will face Norway, Austria and South Korea.

The competition is taking place in Norway, Denmark and Sweden.

WR/FN/MRA/jmc