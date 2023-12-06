Kenya: Karua Accuses Govt of Harassing, Intimidating Controller of Budget Nyakang'o

NARC Kenya leader Martha Karua has accused the government harassing and intimidating Controller of Budget Nyakang'o after she exposed siphoning of public resources before National Dialogue Committee.

This follows her arrest in Mombasa in connection with a complaint made against her in 2016.

"Suggestive of harassment and intimidation especially coming after her revealing testimony at Bomas. Those siphoning government money at the treasury are scot free but the whistle blower is under arrest," read the post by Karua.

Nyakang'o while appearing before NADCO had alleged that the National treasury had inflated salaries for top government officials, a factor she said was interfering with government budget allocations.

She explained that her salary was inflated by almost double the normal pay she receives with her annual salary budgeted at Sh17.82m, instead of Sh9.18m that she should be paid.

"My salary was budgeted at three times what I'm paid. When I asked about that, no response was provided," she said.

Nyakang'o has been arrested in Mombasa in connection with a complaint made against her in 2016.Together with 10 other people, she is set to face various charges including conspiracy to defraud contrary to Section 317 of the Penal Code.

She will also be charged with operating a Sacco without a License Contrary to Section 24 as read with Section 66 of the Sacco Societies Act, 2008, forgery and uttering a false document of the Penal Code.

The charges were approved by the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (ODPP) in a letter to the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) on November 30.