Kenya: Controller of Budget Nyakang'o Charged With Forgery, Conspiracy to Defraud

5 December 2023
Capital FM (Nairobi)

Nairobi — Controller of Budget Margaret Nyakang'o has been charged with forgery and conspiracy to defraud.

This follows her arrest in Mombasa Tuesday in connection with a complaint made against her in 2016.

She however denied the charges and was released on a Sh500,000 cash bail or a Sh2 million bond.

The hearing has now been set for next Wednesday.

Together with 10 other people, was also charged with operating a Sacco without a Licence, forgery and uttering a false document of the Penal Code.

The charges were approved by the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions in a letter to the Directorate of Criminal Investigations on November 30.

