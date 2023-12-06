Kenya: Miraa Transporters Directed to Get Operating Licenses By December 31

Nairobi — Miraa transporters have been given until December 31 to obtain their operating licenses.

Through a notice, the Agriculture and Food Authority (AFA) stated that commercial transporters are expected to register with the body before obtaining clearance.

According to the authority, this will ensure that the miraa transporters and distributors and miraa farmers act in accordance with the regulations released in April.

"The implementation of the regulations began immediately after the publication of the regulations in April 2023. The Authority appreciates the full compliance witnessed across the value chain including the miraa exporters and importers," it stated.

The authority advised the affected entities to obtain applications registration and licenses from the Agriculture and Food Authority Integrated Management Information System e-platform.

"To fully comply with the provisions on miraa (Khat) transportation, the Authority hereby notifies all commercial miraa transporters across the country to register and obtain Miraa commercial transporters licenses from the Agriculture and Food Authority- Miraa, Pyrethrum and Other Crops Directorate by December 31, 2023, in line with the regulations 8 and 9 of crops (Miraa) regulations,2023,"the authority added.

According to the regulations, individuals who fail to obtain licenses commit an offence liable to imprisonment for a term not exceeding three years or to a fine not exceeding Ksh5 million shillings or both.

The authority commits to give all the support in Development and Promotion of the Miraa sub sector.