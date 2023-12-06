Kenya: India Grants Kenya U.S.$250 Million Support in Agriculture, Vaccine Production

President William Ruto has revealed that India has granted Kenya with US$250 million that will be used in an array of areas including agriculture as well as vaccines.

This follows bilateral engagements between President William Ruto and his Indian counterpart in New Delhi India.

"I thank you, Prime Minister, for the consideration of the US$250 million for supporting Kenya in the space of agricultural mechanization and the whole space of vaccines and other interventions. I want to assure you that we will immediately embark on programs that have already been agreed on so that we can leverage on this facility to provide the much-needed services for the people of Kenya," said the head of state during a joint presser with Indian Prime Minister Modi.

He added that the grant will have far reaching effects in delivering his administration's commitment to the people of Kenya, especially in the space of health and food security as we deal with the challenges of cost of living.

The announcement precedes the signing of five memoranda of Understanding (MOUs) aimed at enhancing bilateral ties between the two countries.

They included collaboration on files such as health, energy, ICT sectors, Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises as well as marketing avocados.

Earlier, the head of state exuded confidence in the deals that Kenya has now inked with India, adding that the country will benefit tremendously from India's capacity and experience as a global leader in technology.