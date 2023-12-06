Kenya: MCL Is Not a Licensed Microfinance Institution, CBK Warns

5 December 2023
Capital FM (Nairobi)

Nairobi — The Central Bank of Kenya (CBK) has warned Kenyans that Momentum Credit Company Limited (MCL) is not a registered microfinance institution.

CBK was responding to a question raised by Nandi County Senator Samson Cherarkey on the matter.

However, CBK said that MCL applied to be licensed as a Digital Credit Provider (DCP).

"MCL's application has not yet been processed-the institution has not fulfilled stipulated license requirements," CBK informed Senators.

"CBK has obtained additional information on MCL's Financial Statements for the year ending December 31, 2022, and a list of court cases," CBK added.

"CBK has directed MCL to address the issue of high interest rates and court cases aspect as a pre-licensing condition."

Read the original article on Capital FM.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 Capital FM. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.