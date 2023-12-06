Kenya: MCL Is Not a Licensed Microfinance Institution, CBK Warns

Nairobi — The Central Bank of Kenya (CBK) has warned Kenyans that Momentum Credit Company Limited (MCL) is not a registered microfinance institution.

CBK was responding to a question raised by Nandi County Senator Samson Cherarkey on the matter.

However, CBK said that MCL applied to be licensed as a Digital Credit Provider (DCP).

"MCL's application has not yet been processed-the institution has not fulfilled stipulated license requirements," CBK informed Senators.

"CBK has obtained additional information on MCL's Financial Statements for the year ending December 31, 2022, and a list of court cases," CBK added.

"CBK has directed MCL to address the issue of high interest rates and court cases aspect as a pre-licensing condition."