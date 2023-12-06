Kenya, India to Expand Partnership in Technology

Nairobi — Kenya and India are set to expand partnership in technology along other sectors, President William Ruto says.

President Ruto was accorded a ceremonial welcome while on a state visit to New Delhi, India from Dec 4- 6.

The visit is meant to deepen the bilateral ties between India and Kenya.

Kenya and India will expand partnership in technology along other sectors including health.

This will help Kenya benefit tremendously from India's capacity and experience as a global leader in technology.

Ruto said that both countries agreed on how both countries' dairy boards will collaborate

"In the space of agriculture, both countries agreed on how the Kenya Dairy Board and the National Dairy Development Board of India will collaborate especially in areas of vaccines and its manufacture and also in the space of genetics and the manufacture of agricultural products." Ruto said.

The President added that, "The National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development of India will work with Kenya's Agricultural Finance Corporation in the space of assisting farmers with credit to help deal with the challenges of food security, especially growing food in Kenya."

He mentioned how in terms of health, many Kenyans go to India for health services.

He pledged to enhance the relationship of Kenya's healthcare professionals by reducing bureaucracy.

"We have agreed to enhance the relationship between our health professionals in Kenya and reduce the bureaucracy required for Indian specialists to come to Kenya to share their knowledge, expertise and experience with their Kenyan counterparts," the President said.

He also urged Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, to consider making the entry for short courses of Kenyan professionals to India for short courses much easier so they can leverage on the great experience that India has developed in the health space.

Both heads of state agreed on how they're going to leverage on the Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) agreement especially in the field of technology and public digital infrastructure.

This is so that Kenya can benefit from E-health by digitizing and using technology in telemedicine and telehealth as the country and digitizes the health space.

The MOU agreement will provide a scope for capacity building between the two sectors especially for professionals in Kenya learning from their counterparts in India.

President Ruto thanked the Prime Minister for consideration of the $215 million for supporting Kenya in the field of agricultural mechanization, vaccines and other interventions.

India has been immensely helpful and supportive of Kenya's marine space. The Indian Government has helped with the research and documentation of resources in the Indian Ocean that are related and relevant to Kenya.

"Maps and documentation have been provided that will be used in the marine and blue economy exploitation in Kenya thanks to the Government of India," he stated.

Terrorism is a big issue for both countries and they have both agreed that their defense forces will work together in collaboration to share information, experience, knowledge and intelligence to make sure that collectively they deal with the challenge of terrorism.

The President and the Prime Minister agreed to work together to help fight the insecurity challenges in parts of those living in the global south.

"The situation in East Africa, the challenges of security in Sudan, DRC Congo and Somalia, we have agreed to work together to stabilize and secure that region for the mutual benefit of those living in the global south." Ruto said.

He also told the Prime Minister that Kenya has also joined the alliance of bio fuels and solar alliance as we tap into renewable assets as it has 92% of its electricity grid being green.

Ruto assured that Kenya is well underway in being a hub for green manufacturing and green industrialization.

He concluded by asking the Prime Minister to consider putting a chancery and residence for the Ambassador of Kenya to New Delhi which he thought to be positive.