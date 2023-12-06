Kenya: Enhanced Kenya-India Ties Will Boost Govt's Transformation Plan, President Ruto Says

Nairobi — Kenya and India have signed five memoranda of understanding to enhance bilateral relations.

President William Ruto said forging stronger ties with India will be instrumental in advancing Kenya's Bottom-Up Empowerment Transformation Agenda.

The President said Kenya stands to gain significantly from India's progress in technology, agro-industrial transformation, universal healthcare provision, slum upgrading, affordable housing programs and the digital economy revolution.

Speaking during bilateral talks with President Droupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi, India, President Ruto said India has agreed to facilitate skills and technology transfer, in line with Kenya's particular needs, in sectors such as health, education, ICT and digital governance.

"The thrust of the business transacted during our official bilateral meetings with the government of India, as well as engagements with the representatives of the Indian private sector consisted of BETA-aligned encounters," he said.

To accelerate the realisation of Universal Healthcare, Kenya will work with India to advance the country's pharmaceutical and medical commodities manufacturing capabilities as well as advanced medical technologies including digital health and telemedicine.

"This would greatly deepen and broaden access to affordable healthcare for Kenyans from every walk of life and especially those at the bottom of the socioeconomic structure," he said.

The leaders discussed the expansion of bilateral trade and investment between Kenya and India and committed to resolving impediments to market access and addressing non-tariff barriers.

President Ruto welcomed the decision by India to open its market to avocados from Kenya, saying it will expand opportunities for Kenyan farmers.

President Ruto invited Indian companies to take advantage of Kenya's conducive and attractive environment to invest in agriculture and value addition, manufacturing and pharmaceutical, health, ICT, green energy and green mobility, affordable housing, and water sectors, among others

To support agriculture, India agreed to finance agricultural mechanisation projects in Kenya to enhance agro-industrial productivity in line with BETA.

The President said India has offered support in training and capacity-building in clean and renewable energy transmission, grid integration and management and energy efficiency to enhance the country's green growth ambitions.

The President said Kenya and India have agreed on a Joint Vision Statement on Maritime Cooperation in the Indian Ocean Region dubbed BAHARI to facilitate collaborations in the maritime sector.

He said Kenya and India also agreed to scale up cooperation in security to combat terrorism and other common security threats. - Presidential Communication Service